Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Shares Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Mitsui Chemicals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.