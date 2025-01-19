Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Shares Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.
