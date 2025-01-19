Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.31. 2,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.
About Mitsui Fudosan
Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.
