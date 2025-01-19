Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.25. 49,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 55,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Mogo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOGO

Mogo Price Performance

Mogo Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.