Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.25. 49,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 55,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.
