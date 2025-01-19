Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,725,000 after purchasing an additional 215,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,484,893,000 after purchasing an additional 165,490 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,554,000 after purchasing an additional 66,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,798,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.80.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $383.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.81. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $307.23 and a one year high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.01%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

