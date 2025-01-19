Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Franklin Electric makes up 2.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

FELE opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $531.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.08 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $150,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $905,187.04. This trade represents a 14.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.