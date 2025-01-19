Morpho Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $605.64 Million (MORPHO)

Morpho (MORPHO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Morpho token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00003358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpho has a market cap of $605.64 million and $95.65 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Morpho has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Morpho Token Profile

Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,625,676 tokens. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs. Morpho’s official website is morpho.org.

Morpho Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 172,625,675.79584917 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 3.69706918 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $90,550,385.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

