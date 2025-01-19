Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,089 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,099,650. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of -73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $126.15.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.