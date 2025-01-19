Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 337 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,261. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.52 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

