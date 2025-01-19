Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) is Bowman & Co S.C.’s 9th Largest Position

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises about 2.3% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $465.23 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.84 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $477.21 and a 200-day moving average of $447.53.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

