M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $223.00 at DA Davidson

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.50 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.68.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $196.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.49. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.31 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $468,210.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,875.75. This trade represents a 29.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,856.81. This represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,994 shares of company stock worth $17,211,278. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 329.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.