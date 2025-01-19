Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 229,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 124,131 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $406,646.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,322.50. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,550,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,605. The trade was a 27.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock worth $1,444,232,453. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.87, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.