Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 4,081 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.0% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 73,314 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 582,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 64,467 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 433,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,386.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 330,043 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.45 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

