My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after buying an additional 1,003,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after buying an additional 818,486 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,647,000.

VTEB opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

