My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 229 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Citigroup increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,962,330 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

