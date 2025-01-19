My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 28 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 94,079.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,410,000 after acquiring an additional 491,096 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 37.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,653 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of ASML by 321.2% in the second quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 202,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after buying an additional 154,760 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $125,952,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 97,001.7% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,665,000 after buying an additional 113,492 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $955.50.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $756.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $799.04. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $297.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.