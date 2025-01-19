My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ES opened at $57.91 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.17%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

