My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 5,776 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,068,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,474,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 492,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PECO opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 267.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.