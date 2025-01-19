Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total transaction of $980,289.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,579.80. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $858.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $884.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $758.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.06 and a 52-week high of $941.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $925.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.