NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 46,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 66,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

NewLake Capital Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

