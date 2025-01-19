NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 293,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

