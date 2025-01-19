NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Meridian Financial LLC

Meridian Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 485.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 74,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

