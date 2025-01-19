Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases Shares of 119,342 South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Separately, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Get South Bow alerts:

South Bow Trading Up 3.8 %

South Bow stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.42. South Bow Co. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

South Bow Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering raised South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. CIBC raised South Bow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on South Bow in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOBO

South Bow Profile

(Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.