Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 858.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,779.90. This trade represents a 33.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 7,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $859,817.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,903. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,599 shares of company stock worth $9,326,168. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSE NIC opened at $106.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.09.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

