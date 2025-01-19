Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2025

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNXGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTNX

Nutanix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $786,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,065 shares of company stock worth $5,405,141. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $998,601,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 794,215 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 695,567 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Nutanix by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,816,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,886,000 after buying an additional 374,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.