Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $786,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,065 shares of company stock worth $5,405,141. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $998,601,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 794,215 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 695,567 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Nutanix by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,816,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,886,000 after buying an additional 374,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

