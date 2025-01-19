NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Shares Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.96 and last traded at $50.64. Approximately 39,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 35,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,700.00%.

Institutional Trading of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $329,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

