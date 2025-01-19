NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Raised by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,602 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.3% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,445,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,519,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $215.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.39. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $202.25 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.