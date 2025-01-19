Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.9 %

Netflix stock opened at $858.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $884.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $758.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $366.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.06 and a 52 week high of $941.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $925.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

