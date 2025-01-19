Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,999,000 after buying an additional 796,000 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,844,000 after purchasing an additional 257,022 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,955,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

View Our Latest Report on Lantheus

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.