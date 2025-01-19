Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $643.77.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $569.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $600.60 and a 200-day moving average of $583.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $638.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total value of $1,561,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,699.50. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total transaction of $7,363,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,252 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

