Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at about $426,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $114.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.08, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $184,781.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

