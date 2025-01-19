Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 938 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. UBS Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.72.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,700. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $1,346,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,143,891.89. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,970 shares of company stock worth $2,914,246 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.32.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 29.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.30%. The business had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

