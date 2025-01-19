Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,614,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,535,678.40. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

