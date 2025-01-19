Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 110,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 151,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 355,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$95,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,500 shares of company stock valued at $129,248. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oceanic Iron Ore
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.