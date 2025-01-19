Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) versus PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Financial Survey

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of PHINIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.7% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of PHINIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Omnitek Engineering and PHINIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 0.00 PHINIA 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

PHINIA has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. Given PHINIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PHINIA is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and PHINIA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $1.05 million 0.51 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.62 $102.00 million $2.33 22.10

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than Omnitek Engineering.

Risk and Volatility

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHINIA has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering -22.42% N/A -28.74% PHINIA 3.10% 9.79% 4.42%

Summary

PHINIA beats Omnitek Engineering on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. It offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. The company's products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. It sells and delivers its products through its distributors, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

