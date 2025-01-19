Onestream, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OS) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Onestream’s (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 20th. Onestream had issued 24,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $490,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Onestream’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.72.

Shares of OS opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83. Onestream has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

In related news, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $8,318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $412,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,709,787 shares of company stock worth $231,177,930.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Onestream during the third quarter valued at $1,032,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

