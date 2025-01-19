Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.05 ($10.36) and traded as low as €10.00 ($10.31). Orange shares last traded at €10.08 ($10.39), with a volume of 9,192,229 shares.
Orange Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.06.
About Orange
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
