Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,531 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

