Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 159.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,804,908 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 7.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $302,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

