Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,169 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $54,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $266.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.31 and a 200 day moving average of $246.75. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $212.81 and a 12-month high of $275.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.