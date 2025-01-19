Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.61. Orrön Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company in the Nordics, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It owns and operates wind turbines with installed capacity of 300 MW and Karskruv wind farm with installed capacity of 86 MW in Sweden; Metsälamminkangas wind farms in Finland with installed capacity of 132 MW; and Leikanger hydropower plant in Norway with capacity of 77 MW.
