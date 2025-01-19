Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.77.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $95.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

