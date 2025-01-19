Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Stock Price Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 1,614 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 4.46% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

