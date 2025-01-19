Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PBHC traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $77.79 million, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathfinder Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Director Eric Allyn sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $137,239.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,883.20. This trade represents a 57.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 79,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

