Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given New $22.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PYCR. Raymond James cut Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.47.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 243,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $4,615,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
