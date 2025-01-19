Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Performance Food Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $1,733,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 281.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average is $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.