Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MetLife by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,548,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,179,000 after buying an additional 68,579 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,238,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,735,000 after acquiring an additional 608,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,239,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,744,000 after acquiring an additional 105,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in MetLife by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,208,000 after acquiring an additional 112,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

MetLife Stock Up 1.1 %

MET stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

