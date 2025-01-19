Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 156,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 273,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.83. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

