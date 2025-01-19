Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 189 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $261.39 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.55 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.10 and its 200 day moving average is $254.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

