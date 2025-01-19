Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 212 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $147.83 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.02 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

