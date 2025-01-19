Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 256 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $238.41 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.53 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

